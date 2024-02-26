Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Should world leaders worry about another Trump presidency?

By Lester Munson, Non-resident fellow, United States Studies Centre, University of Sydney
Should American allies be worried that if Donald Trump returns to the White House next year, he will tear apart treaties, recast decades-old international arrangements and adopt a go-it-alone approach to global affairs?

Recent comments from Trump disparaging NATO allies have put this question on the front burner in Washington and other world capitals.

Trump is, of course, in the middle of a presidential campaign and is seeking to show he would be a very different president…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
