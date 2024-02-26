Tolerance.ca
A pandemic that won’t go away – as COVID enters its 5th year, NZ needs a realistic strategy

By Michael Baker, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Amanda Kvalsvig, Associate Professor, Department of Public Health, University of Otago
Matire Harwood, Associate Professor, Department of General Practice and Primary Care, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
On the fourth anniversary of New Zealand’s first COVID case it’s clear this is not a normal pandemic. Despite fatigue and indifference, New Zealand must heed the evidence and improve its response.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
