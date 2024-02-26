Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Red Sea crisis: with fears of a UK tea shortage, worries are brewing over other crucial commodities

By Jas Kalra, Associate Professor of Operations & Project Management, Manchester Metropolitan University
British people are known around the world for their love of tea. This is borne out by the statistics: a staggering 50 billion cups of tea are consumed on average in the UK every year.

Most of this tea is made using black tea leaves, most of which are not produced in the UK. Thus, shipping disruption caused by attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea, through which an estimated 12%…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How a Brazilian journalist working in Portugal faces online hate and sees the political context
~ ‘Tek sleep and mark death': Oil disaster in Tobago is a cautionary tale
~ Mozambique’s unstable and expensive power supply is devastating small businesses – study examines what’s gone wrong
~ ‘Swarm of one’ robot is a single machine made up of independent modules
~ How is snow made? An atmospheric scientist describes the journey of frozen ice crystals from clouds to the ground
~ As war in Ukraine enters third year, 3 issues could decide its outcome: Supplies, information and politics
~ What ancient farmers can really teach us about adapting to climate change – and how political power influences success or failure
~ Anti-immigrant pastors may be drawing attention – but faith leaders, including some evangelicals, are central to the movement to protect migrant rights
~ I went to CPAC as an anthropologist to understand Trump’s base − they believe, more than ever, he is a savior
~ I watched Plymouth’s unexploded bomb being taken out to sea, and recalled the city’s wartime story
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter