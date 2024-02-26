Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Nasa mission that collided with an asteroid didn’t just leave a dent – it reshaped the space rock

By Ian Whittaker, Senior Lecturer in Physics, Nottingham Trent University
A frequent idea in sci-fi and apocalyptic films is that of an asteroid striking Earth and causing global devastation. While the probabilities of this kind of mass extinction occurring on our planet are incredibly small, they are not zero.

The results of Nasa’s Dart mission to the asteroid Dimorphos have now been published. They contain fascinating details about the composition of this asteroid and whether we can defend Earth against incoming space rocks.

The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How a Brazilian journalist working in Portugal faces online hate and sees the political context
~ ‘Tek sleep and mark death': Oil disaster in Tobago is a cautionary tale
~ Mozambique’s unstable and expensive power supply is devastating small businesses – study examines what’s gone wrong
~ ‘Swarm of one’ robot is a single machine made up of independent modules
~ How is snow made? An atmospheric scientist describes the journey of frozen ice crystals from clouds to the ground
~ As war in Ukraine enters third year, 3 issues could decide its outcome: Supplies, information and politics
~ What ancient farmers can really teach us about adapting to climate change – and how political power influences success or failure
~ Anti-immigrant pastors may be drawing attention – but faith leaders, including some evangelicals, are central to the movement to protect migrant rights
~ I went to CPAC as an anthropologist to understand Trump’s base − they believe, more than ever, he is a savior
~ I watched Plymouth’s unexploded bomb being taken out to sea, and recalled the city’s wartime story
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter