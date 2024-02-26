Investigating insomnia: our research shows how chronic sleep problems can lead to a spiralling decline in mental health
By Scott Cairney, Associate Professor of Psychology, University of York
Aidan Horner, Associate Professor in Psychology and Neuroscience, University of York
We envisage a future in which sleep is a routine target for reducing or preventing symptoms of mental illness, both in psychiatric settings and people’s homes
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 26, 2024