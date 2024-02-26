Tolerance.ca
Abusive Interrogation Video in Japan Shows Urgent Need for Reform

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Yamato Eguchi speaking at the "hostage justice" survivor event at the Japanese National Diet, Tokyo, November 10, 2023.  © 2023 Yoshiyuki Nishi Criminal cases in Japan that go to trial have a 99.8 percent conviction rate, and the trial of Yamato Eguchi, a former lawyer who was arrested and charged in 2018 and later convicted, was no exception. Humiliated and abused through days of relentless interrogations, Eguchi brought a lawsuit against the government, demanding state redress for what he endured while in custody. The public caught a rare glimpse of Japan’s “hostage…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
