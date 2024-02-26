Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel defying ICJ ruling to prevent genocide by failing to allow adequate humanitarian aid to reach Gaza

By Amnesty International
One month after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered “immediate and effective measures” to protect Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip from the risk of genocide by ensuring sufficient humanitarian assistance and enabling basic services, Israel has failed to take even the bare minimum steps to comply, Amnesty International said today. The order to […] The post Israel defying ICJ ruling to prevent genocide by failing to allow adequate humanitarian aid to reach Gaza appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
