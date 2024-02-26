Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ditching meat could release vital land to produce energy and remove carbon from the atmosphere – new study

By Oscar Rueda, Doctoral Researcher, Institute of Environmental Sciences, Leiden University
Laura Scherer, Assistant Professor, Institute of Environmental Sciences, Leiden University
A radical reduction in the amount of meat, dairy and other products sourced from animals is possible in the coming decades, as people turn to an increasing variety of alternatives. This would unlock vast amounts of land currently used to rear animals and to grow crops that feed them.

We recently published research that considered what might happen if demand for animal products really did decrease and the newly released agricultural land was instead used to grow crops for renewable energy and carbon removal.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mozambique’s unstable and expensive power supply is devastating small businesses – study examines what’s gone wrong
~ ‘Swarm of one’ robot is a single machine made up of independent modules
~ How is snow made? An atmospheric scientist describes the journey of frozen ice crystals from clouds to the ground
~ As war in Ukraine enters third year, 3 issues could decide its outcome: Supplies, information and politics
~ What ancient farmers can really teach us about adapting to climate change – and how political power influences success or failure
~ Anti-immigrant pastors may be drawing attention – but faith leaders, including some evangelicals, are central to the movement to protect migrant rights
~ I went to CPAC as an anthropologist to understand Trump’s base − they believe, more than ever, he is a savior
~ I watched Plymouth’s unexploded bomb being taken out to sea, and recalled the city’s wartime story
~ A blow to the heart can kill you – or bring you back to life
~ Five books to read if you fell in love with One Day
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter