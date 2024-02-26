Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New domestic security law may affect regular news reporting, says Hong Kong press group

By Hong Kong Free Press
The Journalist Association recommended the authorities to narrow the definition of offences by proving the intention of the offenders to undermine national security and that their acts cause actual damages.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ With eyes on Gaza, Ukraine and beyond, UN chief launches rights protection pledge
~ A veteran Hong Kong journalist’s choice to coexist with censorship
~ Russia: Sham Trial of Human Rights Leader Draws to a Close
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Jason Clare on the future of education in Australia
~ Israel Not Complying with World Court Order in Genocide Case
~ Egypt: Human Rights Group and its Director Threatened and Smeared
~ Secrets in the canopy: scientists discover 8 striking new bee species in the Pacific
~ Egypt: Rights Group and its Director Threatened and Smeared
~ Ethiopia: End extrajudicial Executions in Amhara region, bring perpetrators to justice
~ Now you’re able to look up individual companies’ gender pay gaps
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter