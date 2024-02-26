Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Now you’re able to look up individual companies’ gender pay gaps

By Natasha Bradshaw, Senior Associate, Grattan Institute
For the first time, Australians will be able to look up the gender pay gap and the proportion of women employed at every major Australian company.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
More
