Russia: Sham Trial of Human Rights Leader Draws to a Close

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Oleg Orlov reading Franz Kafka’s The Trial in a Moscow courtroom during his trial, February 2024. © 2024 Ekaterina Yanshina, for Memorial (Moscow, February 26, 2024) –Oleg Orlov, a leading Russian human rights defender, has begun reading his closing statement following what was clearly a sham trial, Human Rights Watch said today.  Orlov, the co-chair of Memorial, the Russian human rights group which received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022 along with two other recipients, is charged with “discrediting” Russian’s armed forces for speaking out against the war in Ukraine.…


