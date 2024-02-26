Tolerance.ca
Egypt: Human Rights Group and its Director Threatened and Smeared

By Amnesty International
Reprisals Follow Reports on Gaza Border Activity  (Washington D.C, February 26, 2024) – The Egyptian authorities and affiliated groups have responded to recent reporting by the Sinai Foundation for Human Rights, an Egyptian human rights group with a focus on Egypt’s militarized North Sinai, with a smear campaign and threats against the group and its […] The post Egypt: Human Rights Group and its Director Threatened and Smeared appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


