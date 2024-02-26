Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Our native animals are easy prey after a fire. Could artificial refuges save them?

By Darcy Watchorn, PhD Candidate, Deakin University
Chris Dickman, Professor Emeritus in Terrestrial Ecology, University of Sydney
Don Driscoll, Professor in Terrestrial Ecology, Deakin University
We need every tool at our disposal to stop feral cats and foxes from decimating Australia’s incredible wildlife after fires. Artificial refuges show promise.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
