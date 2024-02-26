Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What happens when we outsource boring but important work to AI? Research shows we forget how to do it ourselves

By Tapani Rinta-Kahila, Lecturer in Business Information Systems, The University of Queensland
AI and smart software make life easier, most of the time. How do you keep your skills up for the times when they fail?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Secrets in the canopy: scientists discover 8 striking new bee species in the Pacific
~ Egypt: Rights Group and its Director Threatened and Smeared
~ Ethiopia: End extrajudicial Executions in Amhara region, bring perpetrators to justice
~ Our native animals are easy prey after a fire. Could artificial refuges save them?
~ Labor steady in Newspoll but down in Resolve; it’s tied in Queensland
~ From viral social media ‘pranks’ to hooning, what makes teens behave so badly?
~ What is Ryeqo, the recently approved medicine for endometriosis?
~ Kazakhstan: Arrest of Karakalpak Activist at Uzbekistan’s Behest
~ So, you’ve been scammed by a deepfake. What can you do?
~ Nicotine pouches are being marketed to young people on social media. But are they safe, or even legal?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter