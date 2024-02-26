Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Rights Group and its Director Threatened and Smeared

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ahmed Salem, director of the Sinai Foundation for Human Rights. © Private (Washington DC) – The Egyptian authorities and affiliated groups have responded to recent reporting by the Sinai Foundation for Human Rights, an Egyptian human rights group with a focus on Egypt’s militarized North Sinai, with a smear campaign and threats against the group and its director, Ahmed Salem, 18 civil society organizations denounced today. Since mid-February 2024, several government and progovernment figures and entities have engaged in an aggressive smear campaign against the Sinai…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Secrets in the canopy: scientists discover 8 striking new bee species in the Pacific
~ Ethiopia: End extrajudicial Executions in Amhara region, bring perpetrators to justice
~ Our native animals are easy prey after a fire. Could artificial refuges save them?
~ What happens when we outsource boring but important work to AI? Research shows we forget how to do it ourselves
~ Labor steady in Newspoll but down in Resolve; it’s tied in Queensland
~ From viral social media ‘pranks’ to hooning, what makes teens behave so badly?
~ What is Ryeqo, the recently approved medicine for endometriosis?
~ Kazakhstan: Arrest of Karakalpak Activist at Uzbekistan’s Behest
~ So, you’ve been scammed by a deepfake. What can you do?
~ Nicotine pouches are being marketed to young people on social media. But are they safe, or even legal?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter