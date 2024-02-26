Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: End extrajudicial Executions in Amhara region, bring perpetrators to justice

By Amnesty International
Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) extrajudicially executed civilians in Bahir Dar, the capital of Amhara regional state, and in some cases denied family members the right to bury their loved ones, Amnesty International said in a new briefing today. The briefing, titled “We Thought They Would Fight With Those They Came To Fight, – Extra-judicial […] The post Ethiopia: End extrajudicial Executions in Amhara region, bring perpetrators to justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
