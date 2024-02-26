Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What is Ryeqo, the recently approved medicine for endometriosis?

By Nial Wheate, Associate Professor of the School of Pharmacy, University of Sydney
Jasmine Lee, Pharmacist and PhD Candidate, University of Sydney
For women diagnosed with endometriosis it is often a long sentence of chronic pain and cramping that impacts their daily life. It is a condition that is both difficult to diagnose and treat, with many women needing either surgery or regular medication.

A medicine called Ryeqo has just been approved for marketing specifically for endometriosis, although it was already available in Australia to treat a different condition.


© The Conversation
