Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: Arrest of Karakalpak Activist at Uzbekistan’s Behest

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Akylbek Muratov, August 2023 © Private (Berlin, February 26, 2024) – Uzbek officials have brought wholly unfounded criminal allegations against an activist who had been living in Kazakhstan, leading to his arrest on February 15, 2024, Human Rights Watch said today. Kazakhstan authorities should reject these unfounded allegations and immediately release the activist, Akylbek Muratov, who uses the surname Muratbai and is in custody pending an official request from Uzbekistan for his extradition. “The criminal case brought against Muratbai in Uzbekistan is a clear-cut…


© Human Rights Watch -
