Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A ‘war on red meat’? No, changes to Australian dietary guidelines are just a sensible response to Earth’s environmental woes

By Dora Marinova, Professor of Sustainability, Curtin University
Diana Bogueva, Research Fellow, Curtin University
Official dietary advice in Australia is set to warn of the climate impact of certain foods. The move has raised the ire of farmers, meat producers and others who branded it “green ideology” and a “war on meat”.

Critics say the The National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC), which is behind the change, is overreaching and should not expand its remit beyond providing nutritional advice.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
