Human Rights Observatory

Pregnant women in South Africa should be offered social grants – it’ll save the state money in the long run

By Susan Goldstein, Associate Professor in the SAMRC Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science - PRICELESS SA (Priority Cost Effective Lessons in Systems Strengthening South Africa), University of the Witwatersrand
Aisha Moolla, Health economist, University of Sheffield
A baby’s first 1,000 days, from the time of conception until their second birthday, is a crucial window of opportunity to optimise their potential – through healthy nutrition for the mother during pregnancy, and then for the child after birth.

Undernutrition during this early period can cause stunting, which has major health and social effects later in life. Stunted…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
