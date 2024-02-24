Universities Accord: ‘Gonski-style’ funding is on the table for higher education. This will see some unis gain more than others
By Peter Hurley, Director, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Melinda Hildebrandt, Policy Fellow, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
The Universities Accord final report proposes Australia adopts a ‘needs-based’ funding model. On top of base funding, there would be extra loadings to support equity students.
