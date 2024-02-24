Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NRA loses New York corruption trial over squandered funds – retired longtime leader Wayne LaPierre must repay millions of dollars

By Sarah Webber, Associate Professor of Accounting, University of Dayton
Elizabeth Schmidt, Professor of Practice, Nonprofit Organizations; Social & Environmental Enterprises, UMass Amherst
The jury’s verdict followed years of allegations that the gun group’s top official and other leaders were spending money meant to benefit its members on their own luxuries.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
