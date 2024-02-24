NRA loses New York corruption trial over squandered funds – retired longtime leader Wayne LaPierre must repay millions of dollars
By Sarah Webber, Associate Professor of Accounting, University of Dayton
Elizabeth Schmidt, Professor of Practice, Nonprofit Organizations; Social & Environmental Enterprises, UMass Amherst
The jury’s verdict followed years of allegations that the gun group’s top official and other leaders were spending money meant to benefit its members on their own luxuries.
