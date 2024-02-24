Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A debt crisis looms over global majority countries

By Rajko Kolundzic
The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development forecasts that the aggressive interest rate pressures initiated by rich countries will cause serious debt distress in the rest of the world.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
