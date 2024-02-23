Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Body Shop was the scent of my youth – and it’s young people who could resurrect the brand

By Caroline Spence, Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader in Department of Business and Law, De Montfort University
The 90s are back and the Body Shop’s values align with Gen Z in so many ways. It could be a perfect matchThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
