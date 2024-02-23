Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vladimir Putin has never understood why Ukrainians want to control their own destiny

By Ostap Kushnir, Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, University of Portsmouth
Ten years ago, Ukraine looked to the democratic world like a faraway place. But this was just before Ukraine’s “Euromaidan” protests toppled the country’s pro-Kremlin president Viktor Yanukovych, paving the way for the election of a pro-western president, Petro Poroshenko.

As scholar of east European studies Peter Vermeersch has put it, whereas Ukraine was once seen as “the western edge of eastern Europe”, since Russia’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Body Shop was the scent of my youth – and it’s young people who could resurrect the brand
~ Legion: Life in the Roman Army exhibition delivers exciting finds but fails to go beyond stories of men and weapons of war
~ Modern democracies are in crisis. Could 18th-century political theorist Edmund Burke help us find a way out?
~ Joe Biden has raised more than Trump so far – here’s how US election fundraising is working out
~ Slouching isn’t as bad for you as you might think
~ Javier Milei: Argentina’s new president presses ahead with economic ‘shock therapy’ as social unrest grows
~ Your smart watch isn’t a medical device – but it is tracking all your health data
~ Satellites are burning up in the upper atmosphere – and we still don’t know what impact this will have on the Earth’s climate
~ Violence, dominance and passion on the big screen – and other things you should see this week
~ Russia: Authorities must release Aleksei Navalny’s body and allow access for an independent investigation into the cause of his death
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter