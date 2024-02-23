Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Modern democracies are in crisis. Could 18th-century political theorist Edmund Burke help us find a way out?

By Ross Carroll, Assistant Professor of Political Science , Dublin City University
When parliament blocked a radical MP from taking his seat in parliament, Burke warned that ignoring the people’s democratic will could have disastrous consequences.The Conversation


