Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nanotechnology promises to help farmers cut pesticide use – but could also make chemicals more toxic

By Tom Nederstigt, Postdoctoral research fellow, Leiden University
Martina G. Vijver, Professor of Ecotoxicology, Leiden University
Nanotechnology has pervaded numerous industrial sectors over the past decades. Although many of us may not be aware of it, nanomaterials are now embedded within many of the the products we use in our daily lives. Recent developments suggest that agriculture could be next in line.

Pesticide products based on nanoscale materials – nano-enabled pesticides – are currently heralded as a promising…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
