Human Rights Observatory

Gut microbiome: meet Lactobacillus acidophilus – the gut health superhero

By Samuel J. White, Senior Lecturer in Genetic Immunology, Nottingham Trent University
Philippe B. Wilson, Professor of One Health, Nottingham Trent University
Your gut is like a bustling city of trillions of microscopic inhabitants – including bacteria. While some of these bacterial inhabitants are villains, causing illness, infection and disease, others are good – supporting our health and keeping things running smoothly.

But one species of bacterium in our gut is so good and does so much for our health, that it might well be compared to a gut superhero. This microbe goes by the name of Lactobacillus acidophilus.

Lactobacillus…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
