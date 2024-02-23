The Russia-Ukraine War has caused a staggering amount of cultural destruction – both seen and unseen
By Ian Kuijt, Professor of Anthropology, University of Notre Dame
Pavlo Shydlovskyi, Associate Professor of Archaeology, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kiev
William Donaruma, Professor of the Practice in Filmmaking, University of Notre Dame
In addition to destroyed buildings, there’s an entire underground world – filled with untold numbers of artifacts, bones and ruins – that are exposed and damaged by the digging of trenches.
© The Conversation
