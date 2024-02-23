Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The South Carolina primary is likely to reveal the eventual Republican presidential nominee - 3 points to understand

By Kendra Stewart, Professor of political science and public administration, College of Charleston
While Nikki Haley trails Donald Trump in polling ahead of the South Carolina primary, the estimates don’t capture the Democrats and independents who are also able to vote in the Republican primary.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
