Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deadly tribal clashes destabalize Papua New Guinea

By Mong Palatino
"We are asking for accountability from our members of Parliament. It doesn't matter whether they are in government or in opposition. This is a national crisis."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
