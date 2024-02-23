Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Taliban must halt all executions and abolish death penalty

By Amnesty International
Responding to the double public executions by the Taliban yesterday, Livia Saccardi, Amnesty International’s interim Deputy Regional Director for South Asia, said: “We oppose all executions as a violation of the right to life. The Taliban has been repeatedly carrying them out publicly which is a gross affront to human dignity as well as a […] The post Afghanistan: Taliban must halt all executions and abolish death penalty appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
