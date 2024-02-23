Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bushfire smoke affects children differently. Here’s how to protect them

By Dwan Vilcins, Group leader, Environmental Epidemiology, Children’s Health Environment Program, The University of Queensland
Nicholas Osborne, Associate Professor, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland
Paul D. Robinson, Conjoint Professor in Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Child Health Research Centre, The University of Queensland
Bushfires are currently burning in Australian states including Victoria, Tasmania, Western Australia and South…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ YouTube influencer Ruby Franke will go to prison for child abuse. What are the ethics of family vlogging?
~ How people get sucked into misinformation rabbit holes – and how to get them out
~ Why Egypt refuses to open its border to Palestinians forcibly displaced from Gaza
~ Global Voices seeks an Administration and Operations Manager
~ Friday essay: neither a monster nor a saint … Sir Samuel Griffith, Queensland’s violent frontier and the rigours of truth-telling
~ Do pre-sentencing reports really help Black offenders in Canada’s justice system?
~ 40 years after his famous walk in the snow, a look back at Pierre Trudeau’s resignation
~ When homes already hit 40°C inside, it’s better to draw on residents’ local know-how than plan for climate change from above
~ Joining AUKUS could boost NZ’s poor research and technology spending – but at what cost?
~ Saudi Arabia: Amazon reimburses workers for unlawful fees following Amnesty International report highlighting abuses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter