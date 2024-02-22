Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Do pre-sentencing reports really help Black offenders in Canada’s justice system?

By Camisha Sibblis, Assistant Professor of Sociology and Criminology/Director of the Black Studies Institute, University of Windsor
Until the justice system reckons with its systemic racism, pre-sentencing reports will fail to shift the way the courts see Black offenders.The Conversation


The Conversation
