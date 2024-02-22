Tolerance.ca
40 years after his famous walk in the snow, a look back at Pierre Trudeau’s resignation

By Raymond B. Blake, Professor and Department Head, Department of History, University of Regina
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces questions about his own political future, it’s worth remembering his father’s famous walk in the snow 40 years ago — and what fuelled his decision to quit.The Conversation


© The Conversation
