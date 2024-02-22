Tolerance.ca
Saudi Arabia: Amazon reimburses workers for unlawful fees following Amnesty International report highlighting abuses

By Amnesty International
Responding to Amazon’s announcement today that the company has paid US$1.9 million to reimburse more than 700 workers contracted to its operations in Saudi Arabia, following an Amnesty International report in October 2023, Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International’s Head of Economic and Social Justice, said: “Amazon’s reimbursement of unlawful recruitment fees is a vital step towards […] The post Saudi Arabia: Amazon reimburses workers for unlawful fees following Amnesty International report highlighting abuses appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
