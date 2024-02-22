Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What does Donald Trump’s NATO posturing mean for Canada?

By Paul T. Mitchell, Professor of Defence Studies, Canadian Forces College
Canada relies on established norms, rules and institutions to make the world stable. These concepts would be a great risk if Donald Trump made good on threats to disregard NATO.The Conversation


