ABC’s House of Gods: a bold and compelling exploration of contemporary life in an Australian imam’s family

By Cherine Fahd, Associate Professor Visual Communication, University of Technology Sydney
House of Gods is a gripping new Australian TV drama. It reveals the inner workings of an imam’s family and community, and the corrupting effects of power, ambition and secrets on family and faith.

Set in Western Sydney, the saga commences on election day at The Messenger mosque. Sheikh Mohammad (Kamel El Basha) is a progressive, charismatic contender for the esteemed position of head cleric. But he is embroiled in controversy when a young woman unexpectedly plants a kiss on his cheek while posing with him for a selfie.

The seemingly harmless gesture swiftly snowballs into…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
