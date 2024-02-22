Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Emissions from households’ water use are on a par with aviation. The big cuts and savings they can make are being neglected

By Steven Kenway, Research Group Leader, Water-Energy-Carbon, The University of Queensland
Liam Smith, Director, BehaviourWorks, Monash Sustainable Development Institute, Monash University
Paul Satur, Research Fellow for Water Sensitive Cities, Monash Sustainable Development Institute, Monash University
Rob Skinner, Professorial Fellow, Monash Sustainable Development Institute, Monash University
Why is there such a big gap between people, industries and government agreeing we need urgent action on climate change, and actually starting? Scope 3 emissions are a great example. These are greenhouse gas emissions that organisations can influence, but don’t directly control.

Our research has identified the benefits of tackling these emissions in Australia’s urban water sector. If we consider the energy we use to heat water, water costs us far more than we think. It’s an issue…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza update: Biden ups the pressure on Israel as deadline for Rafah assault approaches
~ Climate change is fanning the flames of NZ’s wildfire future. Port Hills is only the beginning
~ Extreme environments are coded into the genomes of the organisms that live there
~ What does Donald Trump’s NATO posturing mean for Canada?
~ Side-effects of expanding forests could limit their potential to tackle climate change – new study
~ Victoria’s power outage could have been far worse. Can we harden the grid against extreme weather?
~ Friday essay: neither a monster or a saint … Sir Samuel Griffith, Queensland’s violent frontier and the rigours of truth-telling
~ ABC’s House of Gods: a bold and compelling exploration of contemporary life in an Australian imam’s family
~ We discovered two new Australian native mammals – the first of their kind this century
~ ‘Why can’t I wear a dress?’ What schools can learn from preschools about supporting trans children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter