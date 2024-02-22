Are you ready for it? ‘Yeah-nah’ comes back stronger – with a little help from Taylor Swift
By Kate Burridge, Professor of Linguistics, Monash University
Isabelle Burke, Research fellow in Linguistics, Monash University
Much has been written about the power of Taylor Swift’s poetic lyrics to resonate deeply with her audiences. But forget poetry and literary allusions — their influence pales in comparison to the cultural impact of a resounding “yeah-nah”.
During last Friday evening’s concert, Swift’s dancer Kameron Saunders bellowed the cherished Australian phrase in response to Swift’s line “You know that we are never getting back together” — and 96,000 Swifties at the Melbourne Cricket Ground went wild.
It was enchanting to meet you — introducing ‘yeah-nah’
