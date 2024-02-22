Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

We looked at 700 plant-based foods to see how healthy they really are. Here’s what we found

By Laura Marchese, PhD Student at the Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition, Deakin University
Katherine Livingstone, NHMRC Emerging Leadership Fellow and Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition, Deakin University
If you’re thinking about buying plant-based foods, a trip to the supermarket can leave you bewildered.

There are plant-based burgers, sausages and mince. The fridges are loaded with non-dairy milk, cheese and yoghurt. Then there are the tins of beans and packets of tofu.

But how much is actually healthy?

Our nutritional audit of more than 700 plant-based foods for sale in Australian supermarkets has just been published. We found some products are so high in salt…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
