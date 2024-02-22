Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The secret sauce of Coles’ and Woolworths’ profits: high-tech surveillance and control

By Lauren Kate Kelly, PhD Candidate, ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making and Society, RMIT University
The hidden side of the supermarket giants’ quest for profits is an increasingly elaborate system for monitoring and managing shoppers and workers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza update: Biden ups the pressure on Israel as deadline for Rafah assault approaches
~ Climate change is fanning the flames of NZ’s wildfire future. Port Hills is only the beginning
~ Extreme environments are coded into the genomes of the organisms that live there
~ What does Donald Trump’s NATO posturing mean for Canada?
~ Side-effects of expanding forests could limit their potential to tackle climate change – new study
~ Victoria’s power outage could have been far worse. Can we harden the grid against extreme weather?
~ Friday essay: neither a monster or a saint … Sir Samuel Griffith, Queensland’s violent frontier and the rigours of truth-telling
~ ABC’s House of Gods: a bold and compelling exploration of contemporary life in an Australian imam’s family
~ Emissions from households’ water use are on a par with aviation. The big cuts and savings they can make are being neglected
~ We discovered two new Australian native mammals – the first of their kind this century
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter