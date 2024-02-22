Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle sparks chaos: five steps to understanding why MPs stormed out of Parliament during Gaza vote

By Thomas Caygill, Senior Lecturer in Politics, Nottingham Trent University
Chaos engulfed the House of Commons on Wednesday February 21 when MPs representing the Conservatives and the Scottish National Party (SNP) stormed out of the chamber following a furious row over a debate on calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The situation was complex but can be explained in five key moments.

The main piece of business in the House of Commons on the day in question was an opposition day debate tabled by the Scottish National Party (SNP) calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Opposition day debates are an opportunity for opposition parties to put issues that they care about onto…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ With Beyoncé’s foray into country music, the genre may finally break free from the stereotypes that have long dogged it
~ Deepfakes in South Africa: protecting your image online is the key to fighting them
~ Traditional weather forecasts: expert shares 5 ways Africa’s coastal residents predict floods
~ Kalahari weaver birds lay bigger eggs when they have female helpers to feed nestlings
~ Gaza war: will Israel respond to US pressure to tread carefully in Rafah? There is a precedent
~ Out of Darkness: I’m an expert on human origins – here’s how this stone age thriller surprised me
~ Sargent and Fashion: the American painter brings silks and satins into the limelight
~ US election: Haley’s supporters believe radically different things to Trump. So where do they go next?
~ Man eats raw chicken for 25 days – why isn’t he sick?
~ How to choose a trustworthy mental health app in a market bloated with options
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter