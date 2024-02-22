Tolerance.ca
Kalahari weaver birds lay bigger eggs when they have female helpers to feed nestlings

By Pablo Capilla-Lasheras, Research Associate in ecology, evolution and behaviour, University of Glasgow
The study shows that bird mothers can adjust egg size depending on their social conditions. This counters the idea that, with more help, mothers lay smaller eggs.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
