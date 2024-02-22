Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Out of Darkness: I’m an expert on human origins – here’s how this stone age thriller surprised me

By Penny Spikins, Professor of the Archaeology of Human Origins, University of York
Neither the choice of genre (survivalist horror) nor time period (43,000 years ago) bodes well for Out of Darkness. After all, films set in the stone age tend to be comedic, sexualised or woefully historically inaccurate. Think Ice Age (2002), Clan of the Cave Bear (1986) or 10,000BC (2008) – in which mammoths help build the pyramids. Yet this film is neither. It goes way beyond expectations with its attempts at historical accuracy, and what’s more it is fun to watch – especially if suspense or a high body count are your…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ With Beyoncé’s foray into country music, the genre may finally break free from the stereotypes that have long dogged it
~ Speaker Lindsay Hoyle sparks chaos: five steps to understanding why MPs stormed out of Parliament during Gaza vote
~ Deepfakes in South Africa: protecting your image online is the key to fighting them
~ Traditional weather forecasts: expert shares 5 ways Africa’s coastal residents predict floods
~ Kalahari weaver birds lay bigger eggs when they have female helpers to feed nestlings
~ Gaza war: will Israel respond to US pressure to tread carefully in Rafah? There is a precedent
~ Sargent and Fashion: the American painter brings silks and satins into the limelight
~ US election: Haley’s supporters believe radically different things to Trump. So where do they go next?
~ Man eats raw chicken for 25 days – why isn’t he sick?
~ How to choose a trustworthy mental health app in a market bloated with options
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter