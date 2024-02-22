Tolerance.ca
Man eats raw chicken for 25 days – why isn’t he sick?

By Primrose Freestone, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Microbiology, University of Leicester
John (surname withheld) is an influencer from Florida who has gained notoriety by eating raw chicken for at least 25 days.

He uses a blender to grind up the uncooked chicken (wing and breast) with flavourings, raw eggs and lettuce before drinking this chicken smoothie. Raw chicken and eggs have a significant infection risk from harmful bacteria such as salmonella…The Conversation


© The Conversation
