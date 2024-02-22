Tolerance.ca
India: The price of protest must not be death

By Amnesty International
Responding to the death of the 22- year-old farmer Shubhkaran Singh during the ‘Dilli Chalo’ Farmers’ march, Aakar Patel, chair of board at Amnesty International India, said: “The death of Shubhkaran Singh occurred amid a ruthless crackdown by the state authorities on the farmers protests in India. Authorities must carry out a prompt, effective, thorough, […] The post India: The price of protest must not be death appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
