Learning in two languages: lessons from francophone Africa on what works best
By Kaja Jasinska, Assistant Professor, Applied Psychology and Human Development, University of Toronto
Mary-Claire Ball, PhD student, Developmental Psychology and Education, University of Toronto
Children living in multilingual communities often learn in a language at school that does not match the language they speak at home. This mismatch makes it challenging for them to participate in classroom discussions and learn to read. In turn, this contributes to poor learning outcomes, grade repetition, and dropping out of school.
Bilingual education programmes that include mother tongue languages have become increasingly popular for improving learning outcomes. Bilingual education is associated with better language…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 22, 2024