Mothers’ dieting habits and self-talk have profound impact on daughters − 2 psychologists explain how to cultivate healthy behaviors and body image
By Janet J. Boseovski, Professor of Psychology, University of North Carolina – Greensboro
Ashleigh Gallagher, Senior Lecturer, University of North Carolina – Greensboro
Adopting healthy behaviors and thought patterns around food and nutrition takes time and intentional effort. But it will lead to more lasting change and positive outcomes than quick-fix dieting will.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 22, 2024