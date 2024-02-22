Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With Beyoncé’s foray into country music, the genre is finally breaking free from the stereotypes that have long dogged it

By William Nash, Professor of American Studies and English and American Literatures, Middlebury
Her new songs are arriving at a moment when country music’s reputation as overwhelmingly white is finally starting to crack.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
